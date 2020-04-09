Canadian Officials Say COVID-19 Cases to Peak in Late Spring, Expect Up to 22,000 Deaths

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada is expected to peak in late spring, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a daily briefing on the pandemic on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada is expected to peak in late spring, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a daily briefing on the pandemic on Thursday.

Trudeau's announcement comes after the head of Canada's Public Health Agency, Dr.

Theresa Tam, unveiled modeling data on Thursday, that indicates that 11,000 to 22,000 deaths are expected over the course of the pandemic.

"The initial peak - the top of the curve - may be in late spring with the end of the first wave in the summer," Trudeau said.

The prime minister added that this will be the new normal until a vaccine is developed for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has exceeded 19,700 and the number of deaths has increased to 461, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.