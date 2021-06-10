UrduPoint.com
Canadian Oil Giant Abandons Keystone XL Pipeline Project - Statement

Thu 10th June 2021

Canadian Oil Giant Abandons Keystone XL Pipeline Project - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) TC Energy, the parent company of the Keystone XL pipeline project, is abandoning the undertaking, the company announced.

"TC Energy Corporation confirmed today that after a comprehensive review of its options, and in consultation with its partner, the government of Alberta, it has terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline Project," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

