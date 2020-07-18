UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Opposition Calls For Probe Into WE Charity Ties With Trudeau Government - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:10 AM

Canadian Opposition Calls for Probe Into WE Charity Ties With Trudeau Government - Letter

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Canadian opposition lawmakers said in a letter to the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada Nancy Belanger that they are calling for an investigation into WE Charity's efforts to lobby the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I am thus asking that you investigate whether anyone in the WE organization ought to have registered to lobby public office holders, but failed to do so, which would be an infraction under section 14(1) or any other unidentified sections of the lobbying act," Conservative Pierre Poilievre, the shadow minister of finance, said in the letter on Friday.

The letter was co-signed by the Conservatives' Shadow Minister for Ethics Michael Barrett.

The letter was sent after a senior government official's testimony before the Standing Committee on Finance that the WE Charity approached "several officials and ministers" to deliver a proposed government-sponsored student volunteer program.

The letter said that one of the charity's founders, Craig Kielburger, who the senior government official named as the liaison between the government and the organization, is not a registered lobbyist.

Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau have incurred heavy criticism after multiple investigative pieces revealed close ties between their families and the WE Charity, which was awarded a $670-million sole-source contract to administer a government-sponsored student volunteer program.

Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger testified at the finance committee sitting that WE was set to receive as much as $32 million to deliver the program.

An investigation by independent media outlet Canadaland revealed that Trudeau's mother and brother, Alexandre Trudeau, were paid a combined sum of $258,000 for speaking engagements at WE Charity events. Trudeau's wife Sophie has also participated in a number of WE Charity events around the world and was paid $1,036 for one event in 2012, according to the organization.

In addition, the Rebel news reported that WE Charity founders Craig and Marc Kleinberg have given donations to Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada.

Finally, the National Post reported on Wednesday that the WE Charity was asked by Trudeau and a government department to host a WE Day event during Canada Day weekend festivities in 2017 at a reported cost of $870,000 and where the prime minister's mother, Margaret Trudeau, was a speaker and may have been paid speaking fees.

Last week, Barrett called for a police investigation into the relationship between the Canadian government and the WE to also uncover which other cabinet members knew of the alleged wrongdoing.

Both Trudeau and Morneau have apologized for not recusing themselves from the decision-making process but reiterated that the decision to award the contract was recommended by the public service.

Both Trudeau and Morneau are now the subjects of a Conflict of Interest investigation by the Ethics Commissioner. The ethics probe is the third for both during their five years in office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police Canada Student Wife Nancy Craig Pierre Justin Trudeau May 2017 Post Media Event From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

5 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

7 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

7 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

9 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.