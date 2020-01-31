UrduPoint.com
Canadian Opposition Journalist Accuses Authorities Of Persecution For Criticism Of Trudeau

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:40 AM

Canadian Opposition Journalist Accuses Authorities of Persecution for Criticism of Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) A Canadian opposition journalist, Ezra Levant, has accused the Federal authorities of cracking down on critics of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in a secret recording of an interview with federal investigators.

The Commissioner of Elections Canada alleges that Rebel news, a far-right political and social commentary media website founded by Levant, contravened 2 sections of the Canada Elections Act, which outline the protocols for third party advertisers during an election, by promoting "The Libranos" - Levant's book featuring blistering criticism of Trudeau - during the federal election campaign in October 2019.

"You call in authors to grill them about a book criticizing your boss. Think about who you are," Levant told investigators from the Office of the Commissioner of Elections Canada in a recording released on Wednesday.

Levant told investigators that having to register with the government in order to publish a book is an afront to democratic principles. Books released during the election period are exempt from the legislation if their release does not include explicit intent to influence election results, a partisan activity.

Levant also noted that the authors of 24 other books with a reportedly favorable view of Trudeau, in particular, Promise and Peril: Justin Trudeau in Power by Aaron Wherry and Trudeau: education of Prime Minister by John Ivison, released in the same timeframe did not face the same scrutiny and that a lot of political literature is released around election time to increase sales.

Apart from that, one of Levant's key points of contention was that the complaint is shrouded in secrecy, which precludes him from facing his accuser directly and building a proper defense.

According to the Commissioner of Elections Canada, Rebel contravened sections 352 and 353 of the Canada Elections Act. At issue is a fragment of a video clip in which Levant says that the book was released in time for the election campaign. Under section 353, third parties - anyone who is not a registered entity or candidate during the election - which spends more than $380 on partisan activity during an election campaign must register with the government and make government authorization and correspondence information visible on any and all ads, pursuant to section 352 of the Act.

The interview's recording may be only the beginning of Levant's legal troubles. At the beginning of the recording, the investigators informed Levant that the voluntary interview may not be recorded, a condition Levant ignored, saying that video evidence is the only safeguard against a "kangaroo court."

The recording triggered a heated debate online, with sympathizers jumping to Levant's defense, saying that such investigations are incompatible with a democratic society and another step in Canada's descent into authoritarianism. Others said that Levant is only using the occasion to drum up material support for his publication.

