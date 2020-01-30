Canadian Parliament Expected to Ratify USMCA Trade Deal Quickly - US Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Canadian parliament is going to approve the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) very rapidly and probably within the next two weeks, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a radio interview.

"Very, very quickly it will go through the Canadian parliament," Ross said in an interview on the Howie Carr Show on Wednesday evening. "[That] should be in the next couple of weeks.

"

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump signed the USMCA to replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the three countries. The new deal has already been approved by the Mexican parliament and signed by US President Donald Trump into law.

The new trade agreement was signed in November 2018, following two years of negotiation between the three nations, but has gone through significant modifications following the introduction of several amendments.