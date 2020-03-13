Canadian Parliament Intelligence Committee Accuses Russia, China of Foreign Interference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russia and China are perpetrators of foreign interference and threaten Canada's domestic affairs, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians said a report.

"Perpetrators of foreign interference in Canada are the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Russian Federation," the report revealed on Thursday.

The other countries identified by Canada's intelligence community were redacted from the annual report. The full version of the report was submitted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in August of 2019.

The report outlines the scope of foreign interference in Canadian internal affairs, including media, academia and through the country's plethora of ethnic communities.

The report also calls on the Canadian intelligence community to diversify, build interdepartmental ties and coordinate with allies.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in the internal affairs of any other country.