UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Parliament Intelligence Committee Accuses Russia, China Of Foreign Interference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:30 AM

Canadian Parliament Intelligence Committee Accuses Russia, China of Foreign Interference

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russia and China are perpetrators of foreign interference and threaten Canada's domestic affairs, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians said a report.

"Perpetrators of foreign interference in Canada are the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Russian Federation," the report revealed on Thursday.

The other countries identified by Canada's intelligence community were redacted from the annual report. The full version of the report was submitted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in August of 2019.

The report outlines the scope of foreign interference in Canadian internal affairs, including media, academia and through the country's plethora of ethnic communities.

The report also calls on the Canadian intelligence community to diversify, build interdepartmental ties and coordinate with allies.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in the internal affairs of any other country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Canada Justin Trudeau August 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

49 minutes ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

2 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

2 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

2 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

2 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.