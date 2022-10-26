UrduPoint.com

Canadian Parliament To Vote On Motion To Sever Ties With 'Archaic' UK Monarchy

Published October 26, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The Canadian parliament will vote on Wednesday on a Bloc Quebecois motion to sever relations with the "archaic" British monarchy, party leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said on Tuesday.

"I'm very eager to see the deputies stand, one after another, tomorrow afternoon, and symbolically renew their profound commitment towards this precious institution of the British Monarchy, whom we think we should get rid of easily, quickly, without doing a fuss. It's an archaism, a greying layer of paint in the corner of a living room," Blanchet said during a press conference on Parliament Hill.

The Bloc leader said that voting against the motion would mean that Canadians still are the eighteenth century "conquered" subjects of the British Crown.

Blanchet argued that those questioning the egalitarian values of the Bloc Quebecois should know that the British Empire of the 18th century was one of the most "racist institutions" the world has ever known.

Blanchet said he does not expect the motion to pass, but believes the vote would help Quebecers understand who fights for them, and who supports the King over the people.

Questioned on if he and his party will swear an oath of allegiance to the British monarchy, Blanchet said they would because they are obliged to.

"An oath which is pronounced against the free-will of the person who has to say the words, is worthless," Blanchet said.

