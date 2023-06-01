UrduPoint.com

Canadian Parliament Votes For Special Rapporteur On Foreign Interference To Step Down

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Canadian Parliament has voted in favor of a New Democratic Party (NDP) non-binding motion that calls for Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference David Johnston to step down from his position.

Earlier this week, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh tabled a non-binding motion in the House of Commons that calls on Johnston to resign as special rapporteur on foreign interference and for Justin Trudeau's government to launch a public inquiry on alleged meddling in Canada's elections. Johnston's final report on foreign interference is set to be delivered by the end of October.

"Yays 174, Nays 150. I declare the motion adopted," Deputy Speaker Chris d'Entremont told lawmakers at the House of Commons.

The NDP motion was backed by all opposition parties - Conservatives, Greens and Bloc Quebecois members, while the Liberals voted against the motion.

Last week, Johnston presented the first of two reports on foreign interference in Canada, notably by China, in which he recommended proceeding with a series of public hearings on policy failures rather than holding a public inquiry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had sent letters to all opposition leaders, offering to provide them with a security clearance to receive intelligence related to the issue, but they all refused and called once more for a public inquiry on foreign interference.

In late March, Trudeau appointed Johnston, the country's former governor general, as special rapporteur to investigate reports of foreign meddling in Canada's elections.

Trudeau's decision raised numerous questions from the opposition parties and civil society, notably about Johnston's integrity and impartiality given his links with the Trudeau family and membership in the Pierre Trudeau Foundation.

