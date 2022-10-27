WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The Canadian parliament on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly by 266 votes to 44 to retain the institution of Monarchy within the Commonwealth, rejecting a Bloc Quebecois motion following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the succession of her son Charles III as king.

On Tuesday, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet called the institution of monarchy racist, slave-driven and archaic, but his rhetoric failed to convince most members of parliament. Bloc Quebecois has 32 seats in the 338 seat House of Commons, the main chamber of parliament.

Blanchet had argued that rejecting his motion would mean that Canadians still are the 18th Century conquered subjects of the British Crown.

Blanchet noted that those opposing his motion should know that the British Empire of the 18th century was one of the most racist institutions the world has ever known.