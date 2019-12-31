Canadian Passenger Train Derails in Province of Manitoba - Spokesperson

A VIA Rail passenger train has derailed in the early hours on Tuesday near Portage la Prairie in the Canadian province of Manitoba, company spokesperson Karl-Philip Marchand Giguere said in a statement

"We can confirm that train 692 derailed at approximately 6:44 CST [12:44 GMT] this morning due to an unexpected incident at Mileage 20.21, near Portage la Prairie," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that 7 passengers and five VIA Rail crew members are being evaluated for their injuries. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that the injuries do not appear to be serious in nature, in a statement released on Twitter.

The cause of the incident is under investigation and authorities, including the RCMP are on scene.

VIA Rail is Canada's national passenger rail company moving 4.74 million passengers and generating $282 million in revenue annually.