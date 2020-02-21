UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Evacuees Arrives In Ontario - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:14 PM

Canadian Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Evacuees Arrives in Ontario - Foreign Minister

A Canadian flight with 129 evacuees from the novel coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship has arrived at an air force base in Ontario, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A Canadian flight with 129 evacuees from the novel coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship has arrived at an air force base in Ontario, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Friday.

"The Canadian plane from Tokyo has landed at [Canadian Forces Base] Trenton where the 129 passengers will travel by bus to Cornwall," Champagne said via Twitter.

The evacuees will be assessed in Trenton before being transported to the NAV Canada Training Institute in Cornwall, Ontario, where they will undergo a 14-day period of quarantine, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Canada's top diplomat told reporters that 256 Canadians were on board the ship which remains moored in the Port of Yokohama. At least 47 of them have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, and are being treated at local hospitals.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already resulted in 2,200 fatalities, with more than 76,000 people infected.

Related Topics

China Canada Twitter Cornwall Wuhan Yokohama Tokyo Ontario Trenton December From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 200 cyclists to launch UAE Tour in Dubai on S ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces two cases of new COVID19

31 minutes ago

Number of People Recovered From Coronavirus Diseas ..

2 minutes ago

Abdul Haseeb appointed as PIO RTI

2 minutes ago

Ban imposed on illegal mining, transportation

2 minutes ago

Qasim Khan Suri visits Quetta Civil Hospital to in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.