UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Plane With Cruise Ship Evacuees Departs Tokyo - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:20 AM

Canadian Plane With Cruise Ship Evacuees Departs Tokyo - Foreign Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A Canadian flight with evacuees from the novel coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship has departed Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

"The Canadian flight departing Tokyo is wheels up. More information to follow," Champagne said via Twitter on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Canada's top diplomat told reporters that 256 Canadians were on board the ship currently quarantined in the Port of Yokohama, of which 47 have tested positive for the COVID-19 and are being treated at local hospitals.

Passengers on the manifest were screened for symptoms of the virus prior to boarding and only those who are asymptomatic were allowed to proceed, according to the government.

The aircraft will bring passengers to Canadian Forces Base Trenton, after which they will be assessed and transported to the NAV Canada Training Institute in Cornwall, Ontario, to undergo a further 14-day period of quarantine - the maximum incubation period of the virus, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The Diamond Princess cruise liner was placed under quarantine after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A total of 3,711 passengers and crew are aboard the vessel. So far, 621 people have tested positive for the virus.

The current death toll from the deadly epidemic has exceeded 2,100 people, with over 75,000 others being infected worldwide. Meanwhile, more than 16,000 patients have fully recovered.

Related Topics

Canada Twitter Cornwall Hong Kong Yokohama Tokyo Ontario Trenton From Government Top Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler opens Fujairah International Arts F ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

3 hours ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

4 hours ago

US economy solid, but virus could hit supplies: Fe ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.