Canadian PM tells Israel 'killing of babies' must stop

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the killing "of women, of children, of babies" in the Israel-Hamas war must stop, sparking a strong rebuke from Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The world is watching, on tv, on social media, we are hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents," Trudeau said at an event in British Columbia province.

"The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies.

This has to stop."

Netanyahu hit back at Trudeau's criticism.

Israeli forces raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, targeting what they say is a Hamas command center in tunnels beneath thousands of patients and civilians seeking refuge from intense combat.

Trudeau, who spoke before the raid, urged the government of Israel to "exercise maximum restraint".