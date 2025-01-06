Open Menu

Canadian PM Trudeau Likely To Resign This Week: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Canadian PM Trudeau likely to resign this week: report

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to announce his resignation this week as he faces mounting dissent within his Liberal Party, newspaper The Globe and Mail reported Sunday.

Citing three anonymous sources knowledgeable of internal party matters, the Globe said Trudeau's announcement could come as early as Monday.

The announcement would likely come before a national Liberal Party caucus on Wednesday, according to the Globe's sources.

It remained unclear if Trudeau would remain in an interim capacity while the party sought new leadership, the Globe reported.

Trudeau's popularity has waned in recent months, with his government narrowly surviving a series of no-confidence votes and critics calling for his resignation.

He has vowed to stay on to guide the Liberals to elections scheduled for October 2025, but has faced further pressure from US incoming president, Donald Trump, who has threatened a 25-percent tariff on Canadian goods.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland quit in December after disagreeing with Trudeau over how to respond to Trump's apparent plan, in the first open dissent against the prime minister within his cabinet.

Later that month, Trudeau announced a major shakeup to his cabinet -- changing one-third of his team in a bid to settle the political turmoil.

In November, he traveled to Florida to meet with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in a bid to head off a trade war.

But since then the president-elect has also landed humiliating blows against Trudeau on social media, repeatedly calling him "governor" of Canada and declaring that the United States' northern neighbor becoming the 51st US state is a "great idea."

Trudeau swept to power in 2015, with a mop of dark curly hair and confident swagger, and led the Liberals to two more ballot box victories in 2019 and 2021.

But he now trails his main rival, Conservative Pierre Poilievre, by 20 points in public opinion polls.

Coming late to politics after working as a snowboard instructor, bartender, bouncer and teacher, Trudeau was first elected in 2008 to the House of Commons to represent a working-class Montreal neighborhood.

In his first two terms as prime minister, he brought in Senate reforms, signed a new trade deal with the United States and introduced a carbon tax to reduce Canada's greenhouse gas emissions.

The married father of three also legalized cannabis, held a public inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and passed legislation permitting medically assisted suicide.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Governor Canada Social Media Threatened Married Trump Suicide Guide Pierre Florida United States Justin Trudeau October November December Women Gas Sunday 2015 2019 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

11 hours ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

12 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

15 hours ago
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

15 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

15 hours ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

16 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

16 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level ..

Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation

17 hours ago

More Stories From World