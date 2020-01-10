Canadian PM Trudeau says Iran hit Ukrainian airline

(@fidahassanain)

Ukrainian airline was carrying 176 passengers including 63 Canadian which died due to shocking incident in Iranian airspace.

OTTAWA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that numerous intelligence reports pointed out that Ukrainian airline was shot down by Iran soon after it took from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

PM Trudeau’s statement came at the moment when the US media ran a video and claimed that the airline was hit by Iran soon after it took off from the airport that resulted in killing of 176 including 63 Canadians.

The US media claimed to have a video showing a fast-moving object rising at an angle into the sky before a bright flash was seen, which dimmed and then continued moving forward. Several seconds later an explosion was heard.

They said that the plane turned back to the airport but then began uncontrolled descent towards the ground.

US intelligence agencies, the reports said, also confirmed Iranian communications that the system brought down the Ukrainian airliner, officials said," it added.

While relying upon the information from allies as well as Canada’s own intelligence, Trudeau said that the plane appeared to have been hit by an Iranian surface-to-air (SAM) missile. “It may be unintentional but Canadians have questions and they deserve answers,” the PM told the reporters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said that mounting evidence supported a missile strike, which “may well have been unintentional,”.

Iran denied the allegations saying that missile attack made no sense and asked the Canadian government to share intelligence reports with them.