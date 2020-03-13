UrduPoint.com
Canadian PM’s Wife Sophie Gregoire Goes In Isolation After Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:29 PM

Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire goes in isolation after coronavirus

The doctors say she is feeling well but was going in isolation for  time being while her symptoms remain mild.

OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13, 2020) Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus, the reports said here on Friday.

In a statement, Prime Minister’s office said that Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for Covid-19 and the test came positive. It said that she was going in isolation for the time being but she is feeling well, taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.

PM Justin Trudeau, however, is in good health with no symptoms of the virus.

But Prime Minister will also undergo 14-day planned isolation as a precautionary measure.

The reports said that Trudeau and his wife were self-isolating while she underwent tests for the COVID-19 illness after returning from a speaking engagement. Gregoire-Trudeau returned from Britain and had low fever late last night. She immediately sought medical advice and testing.

The government is going to shut down markets and schools in Ontario in fight against deadly virus.

