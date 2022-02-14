UrduPoint.com

Canadian Police Arrest 11, Confiscate Guns From Group Blocking Border In Alberta

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Canadian Police Arrest 11, Confiscate Guns From Group Blocking Border in Alberta

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested 11 individuals and seized a cache of weapons from a splinter group involved in demonstrations against vaccine mandates and the government in Coutts, Alberta, the country's Federal police force said on Monday.

"The Alberta RCMP recently became aware of a small organized group within the larger Coutts protest... as a result of this investigation, the Alberta RCMP executed a search warrant during the early hours of Feb. 14, on three trailers associated to this criminal organization. This resulted in the arrest and detainment of 11 individuals," the RCMP said in a statement.

Canada's federal police force confiscated 13 long guns as well as multiple handguns and sets of body armor, the statement read.

Related Topics

Protest Police Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Troops About to Complete Parallel Drills - ..

Russian Troops About to Complete Parallel Drills - Defense Minister

17 minutes ago
 Mazari chairs third meeting of CRPD

Mazari chairs third meeting of CRPD

17 minutes ago
 EU mulls emergency summit over Ukraine crisis

EU mulls emergency summit over Ukraine crisis

17 minutes ago
 Spanish film explores trauma of 2015 Bataclan mass ..

Spanish film explores trauma of 2015 Bataclan massacre

17 minutes ago
 S. Africa's luxury Blue Train suspended after 'inc ..

S. Africa's luxury Blue Train suspended after 'incidents'

17 minutes ago
 Iran's Interior Chief Sees Need to Boost Mutual Tr ..

Iran's Interior Chief Sees Need to Boost Mutual Trade, Economic Relations With P ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>