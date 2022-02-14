Canadian Police Arrest 11, Confiscate Guns From Group Blocking Border in Alberta

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested 11 individuals and seized a cache of weapons from a splinter group involved in demonstrations against vaccine mandates and the government in Coutts, Alberta, the country's Federal police force said on Monday.

"The Alberta RCMP recently became aware of a small organized group within the larger Coutts protest... as a result of this investigation, the Alberta RCMP executed a search warrant during the early hours of Feb. 14, on three trailers associated to this criminal organization. This resulted in the arrest and detainment of 11 individuals," the RCMP said in a statement.

Canada's federal police force confiscated 13 long guns as well as multiple handguns and sets of body armor, the statement read.