Canadian Police Arrest 7 Pipeline Protesters, Bringing Five-Day Total to 85

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Canadian police detained seven more pipeline protesters in the province of British Columbia, authorities said in a statement.

The province-wide protests kicked off last week after police raided Wet'suwet'en First Nation campsites where activists are trying to prevent the Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline project from destroying ancestral lands.

"A total of 7 individuals were arrested for breaching the court-ordered injunction. No use of force was used, and no injuries resulted from the arrests," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Tuesday. "They have been transported to Houston RCMP Detachment where they can agree to be released on conditions or held for court.

"

The activists were detained at the Unist'ot'en Camp, the epicenter of the blockade in northern British Columbia.

On Monday, 57 activists were detained in the province's lower mainland for blocking access to Vancouver-area ports. In total, 85 people have been arrested since Thursday, police have said.

Some of those detained have since been released without charges while others have been issued court summonses, according to an RCMP statement.

Hereditary chiefs and activists maintain that the decision by British Columbia's top court is illegal. On Friday, Wet'suwet'en Nation Hereditary Chief Na'Moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale, told Sputnik that the police raid violated both Federal and international law.