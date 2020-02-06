UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Police Begin Raid Against Indigenous Protesters Blocking Coastal GasLink Pipeline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Canadian Police Begin Raid Against Indigenous Protesters Blocking Coastal GasLink Pipeline

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has begun raiding the campsite blocking the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia and has arrested multiple individuals at the camp's checkpoint an, Unist'ot'en Camp said on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has begun raiding the campsite blocking the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia and has arrested multiple individuals at the camp's checkpoint an, Unist'ot'en Camp said on Thursday.

"Now hearing 36 vehicles including and heavy machinery went up the road, including multiple bulldozers," Unist'ot'en Camp said via Twitter. "Everyone at 39km was arrested except media. Media that were at 39km are being driven out in a police van."

Related Topics

Hearing Police Twitter Vehicles Road Van Columbia Media

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor visibility warning

9 minutes ago

Moldova Poised to Resume Dialogue With Russia, Pur ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrested fake peer

3 minutes ago

Novak Tells Sullivan Moscow Ready to Resume Energy ..

3 minutes ago

US Was Not Ready to Counter Alleged Russian Electi ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment arrests SDO in corru ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.