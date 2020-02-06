Canadian Police Begin Raid Against Indigenous Protesters Blocking Coastal GasLink Pipeline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has begun raiding the campsite blocking the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia and has arrested multiple individuals at the camp's checkpoint an, Unist'ot'en Camp said on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has begun raiding the campsite blocking the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia and has arrested multiple individuals at the camp's checkpoint an, Unist'ot'en Camp said on Thursday.

"Now hearing 36 vehicles including and heavy machinery went up the road, including multiple bulldozers," Unist'ot'en Camp said via Twitter. "Everyone at 39km was arrested except media. Media that were at 39km are being driven out in a police van."