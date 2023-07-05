Canadian Police Charge Individual Tied to Atomwaffen Division With Terrorism

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Wednesday they had charged an individual tied to the international neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division with terrorism and hate offenses

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Wednesday they had charged an individual tied to the international neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division with terrorism and hate offenses.

"The RCMP arrested two individuals, one in Ottawa and another in Kingsey Falls, following an investigation led by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET). In April 2020, INSET received information on individuals allegedly involved in the activities of the terrorist group Atomwaffen Division, linked to neo-Nazi ideology," the RCMP said in a statement.

Patrick Gordon Macdonald, 26, from Ottawa, is facing three charges under the Criminal Code: participating in the activity of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity, and commission of an offense for a terrorist group (willful promotion of hatred), according to the statement.

"This case is the first in Canada in which an individual advocating a violent far-right ideology has been charged with both terrorism and hate propaganda," the police said.

Macdonald allegedly helped in the production, creation, and distribution of material, notably three "terrorist" propaganda videos on behalf of Atomwaffen Division, to recruit members and encourage the commission of terrorist activities.

The second individual may face charges at a later period, the statement said.

Atomwaffen Division is a neo-Nazi group founded in the United States in 2013. The group claims to have been inspired by the serial killer Charles Manson and believes that history will end in a race war.