Canadian Police Charge International Student In Waterloo University Stabbing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Canadian Police Charge International Student in Waterloo University Stabbing Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Waterloo Regional Police said on Thursday it had arrested and charged a 24-year-old international student for stabbing two students and a professor at Waterloo University.

On Wednesday, a professor of gender-studies class and two of her students at Waterloo University, were targeted by what the local police believe is a "hate-motivated" crime related to gender expression and identity.

"Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a multiple stabbing incident that occurred on June 28, 2023, inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, 24 years old. Mr. Villalba-Aleman is an international student who had been studying at the University," the law enforcement statement said.

Villalba-Aleman has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, four of Assault with a Weapon, two for Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and Mischief under C$5,000 ($3,773,25).

At the time of the events, 40 students were present in the classroom, the statement said, noting that the 3 individuals who were wounded had non-life-threatening injuries. The perpetrator appeared in court today for a bail hearing.

Waterloo Regional Police General Investigations Unit, Major Crime Unit, Investigative Services Division, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Unit as well as the Forensic Identification Unit are currently working on the case, the statement continued.

