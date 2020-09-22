Canadian Police Conclude Operation Related to Ricin-Laced Letter Addressed to Trump - RCMP

Canadian authorities in the province of Quebec concluded an operation related to the ricin-laced letters addressed to US President Donald Trump Monday evening, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spokesperson Cpl. Melanie Cappiello-Stebenne told Sputnik on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Canadian authorities in the province of Quebec concluded an operation related to the ricin-laced letters addressed to US President Donald Trump Monday evening, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spokesperson Cpl. Melanie Cappiello-Stebenne told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, the RCMP's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team (CBRNE) began an operation in the Montreal-area suburb of Longueuil related to the ongoing investigation of the potentially deadly letters.

"The RCMP operation that took place Monday was completed in the evening," Cappiello-Stebenne said.

Cappiello-Strbenne added that Canada's federal police agency cannot disclose details of the search as it was part of an ongoing international investigation.

The RCMP continues to cooperate with US authorities, the spokesperson said.

The US Department of Justice is set to reveal more details about the case at a press briefing later on Tuesday.

A suspect in connection with the case, identified as Canadian national Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier by media reports, was detained at the Peace Bridge Border Crossing in Buffalo, NY on Sunday.

On Saturday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that an investigation was underway over a suspicious letter addressed to US President Donald Trump. The package was reportedly intercepted earlier in the week and two tests were conducted, confirming the presence of the deadly poison ricin.

According to US media reports, the suspect detained on the US-Canada border on Sunday was armed.