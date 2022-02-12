UrduPoint.com

Canadian Police Evacuate Key Border Bridge As Ottawa Protest Again Grows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Canadian police evacuate key border bridge as Ottawa protest again grows

Canadian police on Saturday began clearing a key bridge of truckers protesting Covid-19 restrictions, even as authorities in Ottawa braced for renewed demonstrations expected to bring thousands to the federal capital

Windsor, Canada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Canadian police on Saturday began clearing a key bridge of truckers protesting Covid-19 restrictions, even as authorities in Ottawa braced for renewed demonstrations expected to bring thousands to the Federal capital.

The provincial supreme court in Ontario had ordered truckers to end their blockade of the strategic Ambassador Bridge, which links the city of Windsor in Canada to Detroit, Michigan in the US.

The protest has forced major automakers in both countries to halt or scale back production, and Washington on Friday urged Ottawa to use its federal powers to end the blockade.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised "an increasingly robust police intervention," adding that borders cannot remain closed and "this conflict must end." Ontario province, heavily dependent on the auto industry, has declared a state of emergency.

But while Canadian police began the process of clearing the Ambassador Bridge -- tents erected in traffic lanes were taken down, and some trucks had left the scene by mid-morning Saturday -- protests continued, there and elsewhere.

As police backed by armored vehicles advanced slowly on the bridge, dozens of demonstrators continued to block the way.

"Enforcement continuing, individuals who are located within the demonstration area are subject to arrest," the Windsor police warned on Twitter. "People are advised to immediately vacate the area." The protesters have been warned that they could face heavy fines, jail time and loss of their driver's licenses if they continue obstructing traffic.

The Ambassador Bridge is vital to the US and Canadian auto industries, carrying more than 25 percent of merchandise exported by both countries.

Two other US-Canada border crossings remain blocked by protests: one linking Manitoba province to the US state of North Dakota, and a second one in Alberta province.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Police Washington Canada Jail Twitter Driver Vehicles Traffic Windsor Ottawa Ontario Detroit Justin Trudeau Border Industry

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators snatch victory from Is ..

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators snatch victory from Islamabad United

23 minutes ago
 Biden Discussed With Putin Escalation of Tensions ..

Biden Discussed With Putin Escalation of Tensions on Russia-Ukraine Border - Whi ..

20 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Says Discussed Normandy Format, Work of ..

Zelenskyy Says Discussed Normandy Format, Work of Contact Group With Macron

22 seconds ago
 Sakkari into final after edging Begu in three-set ..

Sakkari into final after edging Begu in three-set thriller

23 seconds ago
 A 'number' of British citizens detained in Afghani ..

A 'number' of British citizens detained in Afghanistan: UK

24 seconds ago
 Biggar stars as Wales revive Six Nations hopes aga ..

Biggar stars as Wales revive Six Nations hopes against Scotland

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>