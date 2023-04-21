TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Police in Canada are investigating the theft of 3,600 Pounds of gold from Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week, the Toronto Sun reported on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police requested the assistance of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in investigating the heist, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The stolen gold is valued at more than $100 million based on current spot prices, the report said.

Pearson airport is often used to transport gold of Canadian origin to customers around the world, the report said.

Police believe the heist was done locally, with authorities looking at regional organized crime elements, the report said. Investigators do not believe that the gold was stolen in an effort to fund terrorism, the report added.