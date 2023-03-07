UrduPoint.com

Canadian Police Investigating Media Reports on Alleged Chinese Election Meddling - RCMP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Monday said it began an investigation into violations of the Security of Information Act (SOIA) regarding recent media reports on the alleged Chinese interference in the country's elections.

In Mid-February, the Globe and Mail wrote a report over the alleged Chinese interference during the 2021 elections, detailing how Beijing supposedly used its diplomatic missions, diplomats, media, and other influential individuals from the local diaspora, to meddle in Canada's electoral processes.

The report based its evidence on a series of Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) documents it had accessed, about the agency's "intelligence-gathering" operations on the alleged Chinese interference in the country.

"The RCMP has initiated an investigation into violations of the Security of Information Act (SOIA) associated with recent media reports. This investigation is not focused on any one security agency. As the RCMP is investigating these incidents, there will be no further comment on this matter at this time," the RCMP said in a statement of Sputnik.

The SOIA was passed by the Canadian Parliament in 1985. It addresses matters deemed to be of national security, with an aim to protect Canada from espionage, sabotage, terrorism, and other sorts of interference.

This new investigation is yet another development in the ongoing probe over alleged Chinese interference in the country's elections of 2021, one that Beijing has repeatedly denied.

