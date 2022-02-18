UrduPoint.com

Canadian Police Plan To Take 'Imminent' Action Against Protesters In Ottawa - Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 02:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Canadian law enforcement agencies are preparing to take "imminent" action against participants in the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, who demand the government scrap COVID-19 vaccine mandates, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said.

"We've been bolstering our resources, developing clear plans and preparing to take action. The action is imminent," Bell told a news conference on Thursday.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) will be assisted by the country's Federal police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and other law enforcement agencies from Ontario and Quebec, Bell said.

