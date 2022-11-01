Canadian Police Say 1 Man Killed, 1 Teenager Injured in Shooting Outside School in Toronto

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) One man died and a teenage boy was injured in a shooting outside a school in the Canadian city of Toronto, local police said.

The incident took place near the Woburn Collegiate Institute in the Scarborough district of Toronto.

"One person, a male, has been pronounced deceased at hospital. The second victim, a teenage boy has been transported to a trauma center via emergency run," the Toronto police said on Twitter on Monday evening.

In an earlier statement, police specified that the suspect was a man wearing a black jacket and a medical mask. He managed to flee the area, the police added.