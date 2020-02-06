UrduPoint.com
Canadian Police To Act Today Against Indigenous Protesters Blocking Pipeline - Statement

Thu 06th February 2020

Canadian Police to Act Today Against Indigenous Protesters Blocking Pipeline - Statement

Canadian authorities have begun taking action to remove indigenous protesters blocking the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Canadian authorities have begun taking action to remove indigenous protesters blocking the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement on Thursday.

"We had committed to respecting the 7-day discussion period, referred to by the Wet'suwet'en as 'Wiggus,' by not taking action to enforce the court-ordered injunction. However, given that the stakeholders were not able to come to an agreement during the 'Wiggus,' and the RCMP has maximized the discretionary time frame given by the Court, we will be enforcing the injunction today, February 6, 2020," the statement said.

