UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Police Use Tear Gas Against Anti-Racism Protesters In Montreal - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Canadian Police Use Tear Gas Against Anti-Racism Protesters in Montreal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The police of Montreal, the largest city in the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec, has used teargas to disperse demonstrators protesting police violence and racism, the Montreal Gazette reported.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Quebec's cities on Sunday to protest against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in the US.

According to the news outlet, the Montreal protests were relatively peaceful. However, the law enforcement officers resorted to tear gas to disperse those unwilling to depart after the event had ended. The police have confirmed using "chemical irritants" after people started throwing objects at officers.

One person has been arrested over issuing death threats.

The demonstration was prompted by the May 25 death of African American man George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident has sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.

Related Topics

Protest Police Man George Minneapolis May Gas Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Two were people killed and 13 others injured in Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2, 067 deaths with 103,671 cases ..

20 minutes ago

Mastercard brings Roster of Digital Priceless Expe ..

23 minutes ago

Kuwait to reopen mosques in some areas after three ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE will reinvent itself and can emer ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 June 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.