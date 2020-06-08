Canadian Police Use Tear Gas Against Anti-Racism Protesters in Montreal - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The police of Montreal, the largest city in the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec, has used teargas to disperse demonstrators protesting police violence and racism, the Montreal Gazette reported.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Quebec's cities on Sunday to protest against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in the US.

According to the news outlet, the Montreal protests were relatively peaceful. However, the law enforcement officers resorted to tear gas to disperse those unwilling to depart after the event had ended. The police have confirmed using "chemical irritants" after people started throwing objects at officers.

One person has been arrested over issuing death threats.

The demonstration was prompted by the May 25 death of African American man George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident has sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.