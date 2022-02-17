Canadian Police Warn Trucker Protesters to Evacuate or Get Arrested

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Canadian truckers protesting what they claim are excessive regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic must evacuate central parts of the national capital Ottawa, the city's police announced on Wednesday.

"You must leave the area now," the police force said in a Twitter message. "Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking (of) streets, are committing a criminal offense and you may be arrested. You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you will face charges."

Police said the people of Ottawa are being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and the truckers are causing businesses to close.

"That is mischief under the Criminal Code. ...The Federal Emergencies Act allows for the regulation or prohibition of travel to, from or within any specified area. This means that anyone coming to Ottawa for the purpose of joining the ongoing demonstration is breaking the law," the Ottawa police said.

The wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging upon Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, leading to blockades of several land border crossings between the United States and Canada.