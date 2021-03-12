Canadian Politicians Mourn Over 22,000 Killed by COVID-19 as Country Nears 900K Cases

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a special parliamentary session on Thursday to commemorate the more than 22,000 Canadians who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

"On this National Day of Observance for COVID-19, we remember the people we've lost," Trudeau told Canada's House of Commons.

There were a number of processions held across Canada, most notably in Quebec, which has accounted for nearly half of the country's virus-related deaths despite being home to less than a quarter of the Canadian population.

The day of remembrance comes as Canada is poised to exceed 900,000 cumulative cases of the disease. As of Thursday, Canadian health officials have logged over 898,825 coronavirus cases and 23,300 virus-related deaths.