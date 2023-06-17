Canadian Population Has Reached 40Mln for First Time in History - Statistics Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Canada has reached a new milestone as it has officially surpassed the 40 million inhabitants benchmark for the first time in its history, Statistics Canada (StatCan) said on Friday.

"As of June 16, 2023, there are now 40 million Canadians! This is a historic milestone for Canada and certainly cause for celebration. It is also a great opportunity to look back on the country's growth over the years, and to reflect on the future," StatCan said in statement.

According to the agency, Canada's population is currently experiencing an unprecedented growth pace, with an addition of 1,050,110 individuals in the year 2022.

It marks the first time in the country's history that over 1 million people joined the ranks of Canadians in a single year.

StatCan further added that Canada saw a growth rate of 2.7% in 2022, the highest on record since 1957 when the population had increased by 3.3% in a year. If the trends continue the number of inhabitants could reach 50 million by 2043, the release said.

The agency also said current trends in population growth are largely driven by significantly higher numbers of permanent and temporary migrants, accounting for 96% of 2022 statistics.