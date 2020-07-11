UrduPoint.com
Canadian Premier Wants Border Restrictions With US Extended Beyond July 21

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 03:30 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The premier of the Canadian province of Ontario said he wants to see the coronavirus-induced border restrictions with the United States extended beyond the July 21 deadline, Premier Doug Ford told reporters.

"I am not in favor of opening up the borders July 21," Ford said on Friday. "I love our American neighbors but not right now.

Come and visit us when things cool down especially south of the border."

Ford said that he delivered this message to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and added that the current situation is acceptable as long as the supply chains between the two nations remain open.

The premier's words come amid a spike in new novel coronavirus cases in certain parts of the United States.

All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.

