UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Premier Wants Retaliatory Sanctions Should US Proceed With Aluminum Tariffs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 06:00 AM

Canadian Premier Wants Retaliatory Sanctions Should US Proceed With Aluminum Tariffs

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Premier of the Canadian province of Quebec urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to impose retaliatory sanctions on US products should Washington proceed with proposed tariffs on Canadian aluminum, Francois Legault said in a statement.

"I spoke to [Trudeau] today. I told him about Quebec's concerns about the possible imposition by the United States of tariffs on its aluminum imports from Canada," Legault said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Canada must firmly oppose the US imposition of tariffs on aluminum, and if the US goes ahead, Canada must impose tariffs on US products... jobs in Quebec are at stake."

Trudeau has cautioned against plans to slap new duties on Canadian aluminum imports which the US trade office claims has been flooding American markets.

The prime minister said earlier this month that US companies would suffer if the Trump administration hits Canadian metal imports with tariffs that lack any justification.

According to reports, contention around the proposed sanctions prompted Trudeau to forego a summit in in Washington, DC with US President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to commemorate the entry of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) into force.

Quebec is a major center of aluminum production in Canada. Officials from Quebec made protection of the province's aluminum sector a key sticking point during the new North American Free Trade negotiations earlier this year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Canada Twitter Trump United States Justin Trudeau Market From Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

6 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

6 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.