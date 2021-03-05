Canadian Premiers Call on Trudeau Government to Increase Federal Health Transfers

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The premiers of Canada's largest provinces on Thursday called on the government of Justin Trudeau to increase Federal health transfers.

"Today, we all have the same message for the federal government: now is the time to act and increase the Canada Health Transfer," Quebec Premier Minister Francois Legault said during a virtual meeting with other provincial leaders.

Canadian provinces currently shoulder 78 percent of the country's healthcare costs, according to British Columbia Premier John Horgan, who expressed his desire to see an equal share of responsibility between the provinces and the federal government for healthcare funding.

All of the premiers were united in saying that healthcare systems in each of their respective provinces have been stretched to the limit by the coronavirus pandemic, and the survival of Canada's publicly funded medical system now hangs in the balance.