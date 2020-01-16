Canadian Prime Minister, Afghan President Discuss Ukrainian Jet Crash in Iran - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 near Tehran, the office of the Canadian prime minister said.

On January 8, the jet operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from the Tehran airport, killing all 176 people on board. Citizens of not only Ukraine but also Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the victims. On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a US attack.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, about recent developments related to the Ukraine International Airlines tragedy in Iran.

The two leaders shared condolences for the terrible losses of Canadian, Afghan and other citizens in the tragedy. They noted the grief and shock felt by the loved ones of the victims and how this is shared by all citizens in their countries," the office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trudeau and Ghani also stressed the need for a thorough, credible and transparent investigation into the crash.

"They emphasized their commitment to close collaboration among the countries impacted, including through the International Coordination and Response Group for families of victims of PS752, which will be convened by Canada tomorrow in London, United Kingdom," the statement said.

The leaders also discussed the whole situation in the region, pointing out the importance of de-escalation of tensions and maintaining dialogue.