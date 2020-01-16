UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Prime Minister, Afghan President Discuss Ukrainian Jet Crash In Iran - Office

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:40 AM

Canadian Prime Minister, Afghan President Discuss Ukrainian Jet Crash in Iran - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 near Tehran, the office of the Canadian prime minister said.

On January 8, the jet operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from the Tehran airport, killing all 176 people on board. Citizens of not only Ukraine but also Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the victims. On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a US attack.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, about recent developments related to the Ukraine International Airlines tragedy in Iran.

The two leaders shared condolences for the terrible losses of Canadian, Afghan and other citizens in the tragedy. They noted the grief and shock felt by the loved ones of the victims and how this is shared by all citizens in their countries," the office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trudeau and Ghani also stressed the need for a thorough, credible and transparent investigation into the crash.

"They emphasized their commitment to close collaboration among the countries impacted, including through the International Coordination and Response Group for families of victims of PS752, which will be convened by Canada tomorrow in London, United Kingdom," the statement said.

The leaders also discussed the whole situation in the region, pointing out the importance of de-escalation of tensions and maintaining dialogue.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Canada Germany London Tehran United Kingdom Sweden Justin Trudeau January Ashraf Ghani All From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

5 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

6 hours ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.