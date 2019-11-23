UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Prime Minister Condemns Violence At Anti-Israel Protest In Toronto

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:20 AM

Canadian Prime Minister Condemns Violence at Anti-Israel Protest in Toronto

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The violence that took place at an anti-Israel demonstration in Toronto this week was shocking and unacceptable, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

On Wednesday, clashes erupted at Toronto's York University between pro-Palestinian protesters and attendees of an event that featured former Israeli troops.

"What happened that night was shocking and absolutely unacceptable. Anti-Semitism has no place in Canada. We will always denounce it [and] all forms of hatred," Trudeau said in a Twitter post on Friday.

Trudeau's statement echoes those made by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory, both of whom denounced the violence and the expression of any hateful rhetoric.

The condemnation follows a demonstration by members of York's Students Against Israeli Apartheid (SAIA), protesting an event that featured a panel discussion with Reservists on Duty, an organization of former members of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF), that turned violent.

Demonstrators, including some with concealed faces and bearing Palestinian flags, chanted "Viva, Viva, Intifada" - an Arabic word that translates to rebellion or uprising. Eventually, the protest turned violent with SAIA members engaging in skirmishes with event attendees, some of whom were identified online as Jewish Defense League (JDL), a Jewish far-right religious-political organization, members, at which point Toronto Police had to intervene.

The unrest is just the latest case in a string of incidents at York University, which has been the epicenter of a long-simmering conflict between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups in Toronto.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Condemnation Canada Twitter Toronto York Ontario Justin Trudeau Jew Post Event All Ford Arab

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

3 hours ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

3 hours ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

3 hours ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

3 hours ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

4 hours ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.