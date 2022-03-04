UrduPoint.com

Canadian Prime Minister Discusses Zaporizhzhia NPP Fire With Zelenskyy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau has discussed with Volodymyr Zelenskyy the fire outbreak near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which occurred overnight Friday, the prime minister's office said.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said that the fire erupted outside the nuclear site, prompting one of its blocks to be switched off. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the fire did not affect the essential equipment of the plant. The fire has been extinguished in the morning, with no casualties reported.

"Tonight, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss the fire and damages at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused by Russian attacks," the office said in a statement.

Zelenskyy voiced concern for the lives of Ukrainians and Europeans due to the fire, while Trudeau called on Russia to suspend any military activities in the area, the statement read.

Zelenskyy and Trudeau also discussed further assistance from Canada to Ukraine, it added.

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

