Open Menu

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau And Wife Announce Separation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation

:Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, are separating

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, are separating.

In a post on Instagram, the prime minister said "that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate." A statement from his office added that the couple have signed "a legal separation agreement." It said the public can expect to continue seeing them and their three children together as "they remain a close family" and both parents will be a "constant presence in their children's lives.

" They asked for privacy ahead of a family vacation scheduled for next week.

Trudeau and his wife, a former entertainment reporter, were childhood friends and reconnected in 2003 while co-hosting a charity ball. They soon started dating and married in 2005 in Montreal.

They have three children together: Xavier, 15, Ella Grace, 14, and nine-year-old Hadrien.

The separation is the first for a Canadian prime minister since Trudeau's late father Pierre Trudeau, who split from Margaret Trudeau and eventually divorced in 1984 during his final months in office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Married Wife Split Pierre Justin Trudeau Post Family From Agreement Instagram

Recent Stories

Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Pu ..

Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strik ..

Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strike Scheduled for August 4-8 - T ..

5 minutes ago
 Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With ..

Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With Accusations of Border Violatio ..

2 minutes ago
 K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: ..

K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: Mustafa Kamal

10 minutes ago
 YouTube premium, music arrive in Pakistan

YouTube premium, music arrive in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 "You became THE goalkeeper" - tributes to Buffon a ..

"You became THE goalkeeper" - tributes to Buffon as he retires

2 minutes ago
Pope in Portugal urges Europe to act as 'peacemake ..

Pope in Portugal urges Europe to act as 'peacemaker' in Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Minsk Says Provided Warsaw With Data on Absence of ..

Minsk Says Provided Warsaw With Data on Absence of Airspace Violations

10 seconds ago
 Ukraine Wants to Start Talks on Accession to EU Be ..

Ukraine Wants to Start Talks on Accession to EU Before End of 2023 - Zelenskyy

12 seconds ago
 Japan Approves First Domestically-Made COVID-19 Va ..

Japan Approves First Domestically-Made COVID-19 Vaccine - Developer

14 seconds ago
 US Asked Hungary to Share Private Details of 900,0 ..

US Asked Hungary to Share Private Details of 900,000 Dual Nationals - Deputy Min ..

15 seconds ago
 Macron Promulgates Law on Increasing Military Budg ..

Macron Promulgates Law on Increasing Military Budget to $462Bln - French Defense ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World