Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Reiterates Commitment to Tighten Gun Control After Mass Shooting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reiterated the government's commitment to push ahead with tightening of gun control in the country after the mass shooting in Nova Scotia

On Sunday, a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, killing at least 19 people, including a Canadian Federal police officer. Wortman himself was neutralized, according to the Canadian federal police.

"In regards to gun control, we took very serious commitments in the election campaign and have moved forward ��� and are moving forward on them ��� to ensure that we are strengthening gun control in this country," Trudeau said, as quoted by CTV news.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Monday that the Canadian government intended to propose new regulations and laws banning offensive firearms. Moreover, he stated that the authorities were committed to take other preventive measures, such as stricter gun storage regulations and laws ensuring that access to firearms was suspended for those who posed a risk to themselves or others.