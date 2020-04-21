UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Reiterates Commitment To Tighten Gun Control After Mass Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Reiterates Commitment to Tighten Gun Control After Mass Shooting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reiterated the government's commitment to push ahead with tightening of gun control in the country after the mass shooting in Nova Scotia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reiterated the government's commitment to push ahead with tightening of gun control in the country after the mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

On Sunday, a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, killing at least 19 people, including a Canadian Federal police officer. Wortman himself was neutralized, according to the Canadian federal police.

"In regards to gun control, we took very serious commitments in the election campaign and have moved forward ��� and are moving forward on them ��� to ensure that we are strengthening gun control in this country," Trudeau said, as quoted by CTV news.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Monday that the Canadian government intended to propose new regulations and laws banning offensive firearms. Moreover, he stated that the authorities were committed to take other preventive measures, such as stricter gun storage regulations and laws ensuring that access to firearms was suspended for those who posed a risk to themselves or others.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Police Justin Trudeau Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Price of June Futures for WTI Oil Fluctuating at A ..

53 seconds ago

PDMA dispatches safety equipment to 49 hospitals i ..

55 seconds ago

Singapore reports over 1,000 COVID-19 new cases, t ..

57 seconds ago

Two more cases of corona confirmed in Mirpurkhas

58 seconds ago

Mobile phone imports increase 75.88pc to US $ 979. ..

1 minute ago

Violation of lockdown, huge rush witness in capita ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.