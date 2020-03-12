UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Prime Minister Self-Isolating After Wife Exhibits Flu-Like Symptoms - Statement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:55 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Self-Isolating After Wife Exhibits Flu-Like Symptoms - Statement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom, a statement from Cameron Ahmad, the Prime Minister's communications director, said on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom, a statement from Cameron Ahmad, the Prime Minister's communications director, said on Thursday.

"The doctor's advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results," the statement said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Doctor Wife United Kingdom Justin Trudeau From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

27 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

27 minutes ago

42 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

57 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan committed to suppo ..

1 minute ago

FIBA suspends all competitions amid corona-virus s ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.