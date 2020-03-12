Canadian Prime Minister Self-Isolating After Wife Exhibits Flu-Like Symptoms - Statement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom, a statement from Cameron Ahmad, the Prime Minister's communications director, said on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom, a statement from Cameron Ahmad, the Prime Minister's communications director, said on Thursday.

"The doctor's advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results," the statement said.