Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, French President Macron Discuss COVID Response by Phone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by phone, according to a statement on Trudeau's website.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss the latest developments in the COVID‘19 pandemic. Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron discussed steps being taken in Canada and France in response to the virus to protect the health and safety of citizens," the statement said.

"The two leaders spoke about the value of international solidarity and cooperation to address the widespread health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic. They emphasized the importance of support for more vulnerable countries, including in Africa, and agreed that coordinated global action will support a sustainable recovery and improve economic resilience in the long term," it said.