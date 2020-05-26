Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, German Chancellor Merkel Discuss Coronavirus Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by phone, according to a statement on Trudeau's website.

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke today with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to discuss the latest developments in the COVID‘19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Chancellor Merkel spoke about actions being taken in Canada and Germany to protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of their citizens," the statement said.

"The two leaders discussed the importance of global coordination in a shared fight against the virus, in a world that is more connected than ever before. They underlined the need to support vulnerable countries in responding to COVID‘19, and to ensure a sustainable, long-term recovery," it said.