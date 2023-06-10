UrduPoint.com

Canadian Prime Minister Visits Kiev - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Saturday in a symbolic trip to show moral support, Canadian media reported.

Trudeau arrived on a surprise visit to Kiev to reaffirm his support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the visit having been planned in the greatest secrecy for security reasons, Radio-Canada reported.

This is Trudeau's second trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. He visited Kiev in May 2022 to reopen the Canadian embassy. This time he is accompanied by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Canada, alongside other Western nations, has been supplying weapons to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Its support, worth over $1 billion, included tanks, armored vehicles, howitzers and various defense systems.

