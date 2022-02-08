UrduPoint.com

Canadian Protesters Against Vaccine Mandate Block Bridge On US-Canada Border - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 08, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Canadian Protesters Against Vaccine Mandate Block Bridge on US-Canada Border - Police

Canadian protesters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates have blocked the Ambassador Bridge linking the US city of Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor, the Ontario Provincial Police said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Canadian protesters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates have blocked the Ambassador Bridge linking the US city of Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor, the Ontario Provincial Police said on Tuesday.

"Motorists heading to the Ambassador Bridge border point on #Hwy401 westbound are advised to plan an alternate route to the border via #HWY402 due to ongoing demonstration activity in the Windsor area," the police said on Twitter.

Canadian broadcaster CBC news reported that the bridge was blocked on Monday night. The report cited protesters as saying that they were not going to leave the bridge but left one line open for traffic to cross the US-Canada border.

Nevertheless, the traffic is reportedly heavy, with some trucks jammed on the bridge for hours.

The broadcaster also cited the Canada Border Services Agency as saying that all motorists were advised to cross the border via the tunnel 1.8 miles east to the bridge.

Protests have been sweeping across Canada since mid-January, with thousands of truck drivers and other protesters opposing vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. Protests this weekend featured political slogans against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Ottawa mayor declared a state of emergency on Sunday, and Trudeau was relocated from Ottawa to his nearby summer residence out of safety concerns.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Canada Twitter Traffic Windsor Ottawa Ontario Detroit Justin Trudeau Border Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Minister Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhla ..

Minister Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq chairs PICIIP meeting

7 minutes ago
 France to scrap Covid test rule for vaccinated tra ..

France to scrap Covid test rule for vaccinated travellers

10 minutes ago
 585,366 children to be given polio vaccine in Sial ..

585,366 children to be given polio vaccine in Sialkot

10 minutes ago
 BRSP's General Manger calls on Balochistan Finance ..

BRSP's General Manger calls on Balochistan Finance Minister Dummar

10 minutes ago
 NAB files reference against food dept officers in ..

NAB files reference against food dept officers in wheat embezzlement

10 minutes ago
 No act of terror can deter the nation from moving ..

No act of terror can deter the nation from moving ahead: Imran Khan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>