Canadian Protesters Using Farm Equipment Block Emerson Border Crossing To US - Police

Published February 10, 2022

Canadian Protesters Using Farm Equipment Block Emerson Border Crossing to US - Police

Canadian protesters are using motor vehicles and farm equipment to block the Emerson Port of Entry linking the US state of North Dakota and the province of Manitoba, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Thursday

"A demonstration involving a large number of vehicles & farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry. No traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound. The Port of Entry is shut down. Please avoid the area," the RCMP's Manitoba division said in a statement via Twitter.

The demonstration is presumably linked to the wave of protests across Canada that began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging upon Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

