Canadian Province of Alberta Introduces Bill to Fight 'Harmful Federal Legislation'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The premier of Canada's Alberta introduced a sovereignty bill that aims to push back against Federal policies the province deems harmful to its interests.

Premier Danielle Smith, who took office in October, ran on the vow to introduce the controversial bill in a province that has clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's liberal government over federal policies such as climate restrictions that affect the energy sector in Alberta, a large oil-producing region.

"Bill 1: Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act... will be used to push back on federal legislation and policy that is unconstitutional or harmful to our province, our people and our economic prosperity," the local government's official website said on Wednesday.

The main objective of the bill, presented to the Albertan Parliament on November 29, is to give the province the legal framework to protect its interests from federal government laws, the statement added.

According to the information, this may include, amongst others, fighting against federal interference in the energy sector, natural resources, firearms, COVID-19 and all healthcare decisions in all domains considered to be of Alberta's provincial jurisdiction.

The Act would only be used in specific cases where the Albertan Parliament identifies specific federal pieces of legislation infringing rights or causing harm to the citizens, the website added.

Alberta's government stressed that Bill-1 is solely aimed at protecting its provincial interests and will not allow them to defy the country's constitution, nor allow it to gain its independence from Canada.