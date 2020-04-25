Canadian Province of New Brunswick Announces Partial Reopening - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The Canadian province of New Brunswick will begin lifting some of the restrictions implemented to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic effective immediately, Premier Blaine Higgs announced at a press conference.

In doing so, the province has become the country's first province to begin gradually reopening.

"Effective immediately, households may now choose to spend time with one other household, assuming, of course, both households agree," Higgs said on Friday.

Outdoor spaces, including parks, beaches as well as golf courses and driving ranges can reopen, so long as certain restrictive measures such as physical distancing remain in place, a statement from the province said.

Students attending institutions will be allowed access to campuses should their academic obligations require so. Religious services may be conducted outdoors as long as parishioners stay in their cars and maintain a two-meter distance as well, starting today.

The multi-phase plan will entail fully reopening the province, however, that will likely come after a vaccine becomes available, Higgs said.

Mass gatherings will be prohibited beyond December 31, pending review, the premier said.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that as provinces begin to phase out some of the restrictions, this will have to be done gradually, and with coordination at the national level.

On Thursday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announces that the province will begin phasing out some of the novel coronavirus-induced restrictions on May 4.

New Brunswick declared a state of emergency on March 19 and has largely been on lockdown since.

The province has been spared the worst of the outbreak, with provincial authorities reporting just 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases and no deaths, while the rest of the country has registered almost 43,000 cases and 2,200 fatalities.