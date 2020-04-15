UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Province Of Ontario Extends Declaration Of Emergency Until May 12 - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Canadian Province of Ontario Extends Declaration of Emergency Until May 12 - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The parliament of the Canadian province of Ontario has extended the Declaration of Emergency for an additional 28 days as the province struggles to cope with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a statement from the province said on Tuesday.

"Passed during a special sitting of the Ontario legislature and with the full cooperation of all parties, the Declaration of Emergency has been extended until May 12," the statement said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that schools in the province will remain closed past the original May 4 target date designated in the Declaration of Emergency.

The extension means that Ontario's amenities and non-essential businesses will remain closed at least until mid-May and restrictions precluding gatherings of more than five people will also remain in effect.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, has been in a state of emergency since March 17. All ten Canadian provinces have invoked emergency legislation as the country struggles to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said that 26,631 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified across the country and 823 people who contracted the virus have died.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 2 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 125,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Parliament Canada Died Ontario March May All From Ford Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

27 minutes ago

UN praises UAE’s support for African countries d ..

27 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance participates in G20 Under-Secr ..

42 minutes ago

Azerbaijan May Lose $1Bln If Oil Prices Do Not Reb ..

1 hour ago

UK GDP could 'fall 13%' in 2020 as virus death tol ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.