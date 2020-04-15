Canadian Province of Ontario Extends Declaration of Emergency Until May 12 - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The parliament of the Canadian province of Ontario has extended the Declaration of Emergency for an additional 28 days as the province struggles to cope with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a statement from the province said on Tuesday.

"Passed during a special sitting of the Ontario legislature and with the full cooperation of all parties, the Declaration of Emergency has been extended until May 12," the statement said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that schools in the province will remain closed past the original May 4 target date designated in the Declaration of Emergency.

The extension means that Ontario's amenities and non-essential businesses will remain closed at least until mid-May and restrictions precluding gatherings of more than five people will also remain in effect.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, has been in a state of emergency since March 17. All ten Canadian provinces have invoked emergency legislation as the country struggles to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said that 26,631 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified across the country and 823 people who contracted the virus have died.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 2 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 125,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.