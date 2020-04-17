Canadian Province of Quebec Requests Military Aid in Combating COVID-19 - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Canadian province of Quebec has officially requested the Federal government deploy the country's military to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday.

"Last night, the Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair received an official request from the government of Quebec to lend a hand to healthcare workers," Trudeau said. "I can tell you now that we will be giving them every possible form of assistance, including the Canadian Red Cross, the [Canadian] Armed Forces, and specialized volunteers, who have registered with Health Canada."

Trudeau said that Quebec requested medical personnel from the Canadian military to deal, in part, with outbreaks in dozens of long-term care facilities across the province.

The Prime Minister and federal officials have said that discussions around the scope and capacity of the aid are ongoing, and that the issue will be on the agenda at a meeting with Canadian premiers Thursday evening. Trudeau did note that the number of military medical personnel is limited.

Dozens of reported outbreaks in care homes across Canada have pushed the death toll in the country to 1,048. Half of the deaths are attributed to long-term facilities, which led to the revision of the expected mortality rates - officials now project that some 1,200 to 1,620 Canadians will succumb to complications of the novel coronavirus. Modeling data from federal health officials on April 9, indicated that the number of coronavirus-induced deaths was expected in the 500-700 range by April 16.

The Canadian Rangers have already been deployed to two northern communities in Quebec.

At last count, there are reported 29,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 2.1 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 141,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.